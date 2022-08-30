International Music Chart: Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Leads

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” tops this week’s international music chart, and it is followed at number 2 by LF System’s “Afraid to Tell.”

Harry Styles’ “As it Was” sits at number 3, while Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal’s “B.O.T.A” maintain its spot at number 4.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” continues to sit at number 5, while George Ezra’s “Green Green Grass” rises to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Beyonce’s “Break My Soul,” while Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” maintains drops two spots to number 8.

One Republic’s “I Ain’t Worried” debuts at number 9, while Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. STEVE LACY – BAD HABIT

9. ONEREPUBLIC – I AIN’T WORRIED

8. KATE BUSH – RUNNING UP THAT HILL

7. BEYONCE – BREAK MY SOUL

6. GEORGE EZRA – GREEN GREEN GRASS

5. LIZZO – ABOUT DAMN TIME

4. ELIZA ROSE X INTERPLANETARY CRIMINAL – B.O.T.A (BADDEST OF THEM ALL)

3. HARRY STYLES – AS IT WAS

2. LF SYSTEM – AFRAID TO FEEL

1. NICKI MINAJ – SUPER FREAKY GIRL

