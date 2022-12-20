Search
International Music Chart: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” Leads

Lifestyle

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” tops this week’s International Music Chart, and it is followed by Wham’s “Last Christmas” at number 2.

Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” rises to number 3, while Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” follows at number 4.

Raye’s “Escapism” featuring 070 Shake drops two spots to number 5, while Burl Ives’ “A Holly Holly Christmas” rises three spots to number 6.

At number 7 we meet ED Sheeran and Elton John’s “Merry Christmas”, while Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” debuts at number 8.

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” drops eight spots to number 9, while Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. SAM SMITH X KIM PETRAS – UNHOLY

9. TAYLOR SWIFT – ANTI-HERO

8. METRO BOOMIN, THE WEEKND X 21 SAVAGE – CREEPIN’

7. ED SHEERAN X ELTON JOHN – MERRY CHRISTMAS

6. BURL IVES – A HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS

5. RAYE FT. 070 SHAKE – ESCAPISM

4. BOBBY HELMS – JINGLE BELL ROCK

3. BRENDA LEE – ROCKIN’ AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE

2. WHAM – LAST CHRISTMAS

1. MARIAH CAREY – ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU

