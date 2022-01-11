International Music Chart: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” Continues to Lead

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” tops this week’s International Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Adele’s “Easy on Me.”

Gayle’s “ABCDEFU” debuts at number 3, while Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” sits at number 4.

Sam Fender’s “Seventeen Going Under” debuts at number 5, while Bobby Helm’s “Jingle Bell Rock” drops to number 6.

At number 7 we meet Gaita, Catillo, Adassa and Feliz’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, while Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” sits at number 8.

Switchotr’s “Coming for You” debut at number 9, while The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. THE KID LAROI X JUSTIN BIEBER – STAY

9. SWITCHOTR FT. A1 X J1 – COMING FOR YOU

8. BURL IVES – A HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS

7. GAITAN, CASTILLO, ADASSA X FELIZ – WE DON’T TALK ABOUT BRUNO

6. BOBBY HELM – JINGLE BELL ROCK

5. SAM FENDER – SEVENTEEN GOING UNDER

4. BRENDA LEE – ROCKIN’ AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE

3. GAYLE – ABCDEFU

2. ADELE – EASY ON ME

1. MARIAH CAREY – ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU

