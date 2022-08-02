International Music Chart: Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” Leads

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” tops this week’s international music chart, and it is followed at number 2 by LF System’s “Afraid to Tell.”

Harry Styles’ “As it Was” drops to number 3, while Central Cee’s “Doja” debuts at number 4.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” rises one spot to number 5, while Jack Harlow’s “First Class” drops two spots to number 6.

At number 7 we meet George Ezra’s “Green Green Grass,” while Future and Tems’ “Wait for You” remains at number 8.

Burna Boy’s “Last Last” drops two spots to number 9, Bad Bunny and Cherico Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” sits at number 10, while Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

11. BEYONCE – BREAK MY SOUL

10. BAD BUNNY X CHERICO CORLEONE – ME PORTO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVZL88zdUrE

9. BURNA BOY – LAST LAST

8. FUTURE FT. DRAKE X TEMS – WAIT FOR YOU

7. GEORGE EZRA – GREEN GREEN GRASS

6. JACK HARLOW – FIRST CLASS

5. KATE BUSH – RUNNING UP THAT HILL

4. CENTRAL CEE – DOJA

3. HARRY STYLES – AS IT WAS

2. LF SYSTEM – AFRAID TO FEEL

1. LIZZO – ABOUT DAMN TIME

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...