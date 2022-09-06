International Music Chart: Harry Styles’ “As it Was” Leads

Harry Styles’ “As it Was” tops this week’s international music chart, and it is followed at number 2 by Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal’s “B.O.T.A.”

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” rises two spots to number 3, while LF System’s “Afraid to Tell” drops two spots to number 4.

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” rises four spots to number 5, while Elton John and Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” debuts at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” while George Ezra’s “Green Green Grass” drops two spots to number 8.

Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” sits at number 9, while KSI’s “Not Over Yet” featuring Tom Grennan leads the chart from behind.

