International Music Chart: Harry Styles’ “As it Was” Leads

Harry Styles’ “As it Was” tops this week’s international music chart, and is followed at number 2 by LF System’s “Afraid to Tell”.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” maintains its spot at number 3, while Jack Harlow’s “First Class” rises one spot to number 4.

George Ezra’s “Green Green Grass” drops one spot to number 5, while Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill follows at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Burna Boy’s “Last Last,” while Future and Tems’ “Wait for You” remains at number 8.

Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” drops three spots to number 9, while Bad Bunny and Cherico Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. BAD BUNNY X CHERICO CORLEONE – ME PORTO

9. BEYONCE – BREAK MY SOUL

8. FUTURE FT. DRAKE X TEMS – WAIT FOR YOU

7. BURNA BOY – LAST LAST

6. KATE BUSH – RUNNING UP THAT HILL

5. GEORGE EZRA – GREEN GREEN GRASS

4. JACK HARLOW – FIRST CLASS

3. LIZZO – ABOUT DAMN TIME

2. LF SYSTEM – AFRAID TO FEEL

1. HARRY STYLES – AS IT WAS

