International Music Chart: Harry Styles’ “As it Was” Leads

Harry Styles’ “As it Was” tops this week’s international music chart, and is followed at number 2 by LF System’s “Afraid to Tell”.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” rises one spot to number 3, while George Ezra’s “Green Green Grass” rises five spots to number 4.

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” drops two spots to number 5, while Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” follows at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” while Future and Tems’ “Wait for You” drops two spots to number 8.

Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks” featuring 21 Savage sits at number 9, while Bad Bunny and Cherico Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. BAD BUNNY X CHERICO CORLEONE – ME PORTO BONITO

9. DRAKE FT. 21 SAVAGE – JIMMY COOKS

8. FUTURE FT. DRAKE X TEMS – WAIT FOR YOU

7. KATE BUSH – RUNNING UP THAT HILL

6. BEYONCE – BREAK MY SOUL

5. JACK HARLOW – FIRST CLASS

4. GEORGE EZRA – GREEN GREEN GRASS

3. LIZZO – ABOUT DAMN TIME

2. LF SYSTEM – AFRAID TO FEEL

1. HARRY STYLES – AS IT WAS

