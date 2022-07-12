International Music Chart: Harry Styles’ “As it Was” Leads

Harry Styles’ “As it Was” tops this week’s international music chart, and is followed at number 2 by LF System’s “Afraid to Tell”.

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” rises two spots to number 3, while Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” follows at number 4.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” drops three spots to number 5, while Future and Tems’ new single, “Wait for You” follows at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Beyonce’s “Break My Soul,” while Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks” featuring 21 Savage drops six spots to number 8.

George Ezra’s “Green Green Grass” remains at number 9, while Cat Burns’ “Go” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. CAT BURNS – GO

9. GEORGE EZRA – GREEN GREEN GRASS

8. DRAKE FT. 21 SAVAGE – JIMMY COOKS

7. BEYONCE – BREAK MY SOUL

6. FUTURE FT. DRAKE X TEMS – WAIT FOR YOU

5. KATE BUSH – RUNNING UP THAT HILL

4. LIZZO – ABOUT DAMN TIME

3. JACK HARLOW – FIRST CLASS

2. LF SYSTEM – AFRAID TO FEEL

1. HARRY STYLES – AS IT WAS

