International Music Chart: Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Leads

Harry Styles’ “As it Was” tops this week’s international music chart, and is followed at number 2 by Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”.

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” drops one spot to number 3, while Future and Tems’ new single, “Wait for You” continues to sit at number 4.

Cat Burns’ “Go” maintains its position at number 5, while LF System’s “Afraid to Tell” debuts at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” while Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” drops one spot to number 8.

George Ezra’s “Green Green Grass” debuts at number 9, while Latto’s “Big Energy” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. LATTO – BIG ENERGY

9. GEORGE EZRA – GREEN GREEN GRASS

8. GLASS ANIMALS – HEAT WAVES

7. LIZZO – ABOUT DAMN TIME

6. LF SYSTEM – AFRAID TO FEEL

5. CAT BURNS – GO

4. FUTURE FT. DRAKE X TEMS – WAIT FOR YOU

3. JACK HARLOW – FIRST CLASS

2. KATE BUSH – RUNNING UP THAT HILL

1. HARRY STYLES – AS IT WAS

