International Music Chart: Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Leads

Harry Styles’ “As it Was” tops this week’s international music chart, and is followed at number 2 by Jack Harlow’s “First Class.”

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” debuts at number 3, while Future and Tems’ new single, “Wait for You” rises to number 4.

Cat Burns’ “Go” drops one spot to number 5, while Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” drops one spot to sit at number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” while Sam Ryder’s “Space Man’ debuts at number 8.

Latto’s “Big Energy” rises one spot to number 9, while Tion Wayne and LA Roux’s “IFTX” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

