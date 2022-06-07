International Music Chart: Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Leads

Harry Styles’ “As it Was” tops this week’s international music chart, and is followed at number 2 by Jack Harlow’s “First Class.”

Cat Burns’ “Go” rises four spots to number 3, while Future and Tems’ new single, “Wait for You” rises to number 4.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” climbs four spots to sit at number 5, while Harry Styles returns to number 6 with “Late Night Talking.”

At number 7 we meet, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” while Kendrick Lamar’s “N95” drops five spots to sit at number 8.

Harry Styles’ “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” falls to number 9, while Latto’s “Big Energy” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. LATTO – BIG ENERGY

9. HARRY STYLES – MUSIC FOR A SUSHI RESTAURANT

8. KENDRICK LAMAR – N95

7. GLASS ANIMALS – HEAT WAVES

6. HARRY STYLES – LATE NIGHT TALKING

5. LIZZO – ABOUT DAMN TIME

4. FUTURE FT. DRAKE X TEMS – WAIT FOR YOU

3. CAT BURNS – GO

2. JACK HARLOW – FIRST CLASS

1. HARRY STYLES – AS IT WAS

