International Music Chart: Harry Styles’ “As it Was” Leads

Harry Styles’ “As it Was” tops this week’s international music chart, and it is followed at number 2 by Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy.”

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” sits at number 3, while David Guetta’s “I’m Good (Blue)” featuring Bebe Rexha drops two spots to number 4.

Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song) featuring Doja Cat rises four spots to number 5, while Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” drops two spots to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Nicki Youre’s “Sunroof” featuring Dazy, while Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal’s “B.O.T.A” drops two spots to number 8.

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” drops four spots to number 9, while One Republic’s “I Ain’t Worried” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. ONEREPUBLIC – I AIN’T WORRIED

9. NICKI MINAJ – SUPER FREAKY GIRL

8. ELIZA ROSE X INTERPLANETARY CRIMINAL – B.O.T.A (BADDEST OF THEM ALL)

7. NICKI YOURE X DAZY – SUNROOF

6. LEWIS CAPALDI – FORGET ME

5. POST MALONE FT. DOJA CAT – I LIKE YOU (A HAPPIER SONG)

4. DAVID GUETTA FT. BEBE REXHA – I’M GOOD (BLUE)

3. STEVE LACY – BAD HABIT

2. SAM SMITH X KIM PETRAS – UNHOLY

1. HARRY STYLES – AS IT WAS

