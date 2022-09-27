International Music Chart: Harry Styles’ “As it Was” Leads

Harry Styles’ “As it Was” tops this week’s international music chart, and it is followed at number 2 by David Guetta’s “I’m Good (Blue)” featuring Bebe Rexha.

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” sits at number 3, while Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” drops two spots to number 4.

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” rises five spots to number 5, while Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal’s “B.O.T.A” maintains its spot at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Nicki Youre’s “Sunroof” featuring Dazy, while One Republic’s “I Ain’t Worried” sits at number 8.

Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song) featuring Doja Cat debuts at number 9, while Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. MORGAN WALLEN – YOU PROOF

9. POST MALONE FT. DOJA CAT – I LIKE YOU (A HAPPIER SONG)

8. ONEREPUBLIC – I AIN’T WORRIED

7. NICKI YOURE X DAZY – SUNROOF

6. ELIZA ROSE X INTERPLANETARY CRIMINAL – B.O.T.A (BADDEST OF THEM ALL)

5. NICKI MINAJ – SUPER FREAKY GIRL

4. LEWIS CAPALDI – FORGET ME

3. STEVE LACY – BAD HABIT

2. DAVID GUETTA FT. BEBE REXHA – I’M GOOD (BLUE)

1. HARRY STYLES – AS IT WAS

