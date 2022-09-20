International Music Chart: Harry Styles’ “As it Was” Leads

Harry Styles’ “As it Was” tops this week’s international music chart, and it is followed at number 2 by Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me.”

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” sits at number 3, while David Guetta’s “I’m Good (Blue)” featuring Bebe Rexha maintains its spot at number 4.

Harry Styles’ “Last Night Talking” rises four spots to number 5, while Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal’s “B.O.T.A” drops to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Nicki Youre’s “Sunroof” featuring Dazy, while One Republic’s “I Ain’t Worried” sits at number 8.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” drops two spots to number 9, while Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. NICKI MINAJ – SUPER FREAKY GIRL

9. LIZZO – ABOUT DAMN TIME

8. ONEREPUBLIC – I AIN’T WORRIED

7. NICKI YOURE X DAZY – SUNROOF

6. ELIZA ROSE X INTERPLANETARY CRIMINAL – B.O.T.A (BADDEST OF THEM ALL)

5. HARRY STYLES – LATE NIGHT TALKING

4. DAVID GUETTA FT. BEBE REXHA – I’M GOOD (BLUE)

3. STEVE LACY – BAD HABIT

2. LEWIS CAPALDI – FORGET ME

1. HARRY STYLES – AS IT WAS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...