International Music Chart: Harry Styles’ “As it Was” Leads

Harry Styles’ “As it Was” tops this week’s international music chart, and it is followed at number 2 by Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal’s “B.O.T.A.”

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” sits at number 3, while David Guetta’s “I’m Good (Blue)” featuring Bebe Rexha debuts at number 4.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” drops two spots to number 5, while One Republic’s “I Ain’t Worried” sits at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” while KSI’s “Not Over Yet” follows at number 8.

Nicki Youre’s “Sunroof” featuring Dazy debuts at number 9, while Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. HARRY STYLES – LATE NIGHT TALKING

9. NICKI YOURE X DAZY – SUNROOF

8. KSI FT. TOM GRENNAN – NOT OVER YET

7. KATE BUSH – RUNNING UP THAT HILL

6. ONEREPUBLIC – I AIN’T WORRIED

5. LIZZO – ABOUT DAMN TIME

4. DAVID GUETTA FT. BEBE REXHA – I’M GOOD (BLUE)

3. STEVE LACY – BAD HABIT

2. ELIZA ROSE X INTERPLANETARY CRIMINAL – B.O.T.A (BADDEST OF THEM ALL)

1. HARRY STYLES – AS IT WAS

