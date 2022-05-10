International Music Chart: Harry Styles’ “As it Was” Continues to Lead

Harry Styles “As it Was” tops this week’s international music chart, and is followed at number 2 by Jack Harlow’s “First Class.”

At number 3, we meet Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” while Cat Burns’ “Go” continues to main its spot at number 4.

Latto’s “Big Energy” sits tightly at number 5, while Dave’s “Starlight” rises one spot to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Imagine Dragons and Jid’s “Enemy,” while Aith and Ashanti’s “Baby” follows at number 8.

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” continues to maintain its spot at number 9, while Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran’s “Peru Remix” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. FIREBOY DML X ED SHEERAN – PERU REMIX

9. THE KID LAROI X JUSTIN BIEBER – STAY

8. AITCH X ASHANTI – BABY

7. IMAGINE DRAGONS X JID – ENEMY

6. DAVE – STARLIGHT

5. LATTO – BIG ENERGY

4. CAT BURNS – GO

3. GLASS ANIMALS – HEAT WAVES

2. JACK HARLOW – FIRST CLASS

1. HARRY STYLES – AS IT WAS

