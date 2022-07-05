International Music Chart: Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks” Featuring 21 Savage Leads

Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks” featuring 21 Savage tops this week’s international music chart, and is followed at number 2 by Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”.

Harry Styles’ “As it Was” drops two spots to number 3, while LF System’s “Afraid to Tell” rises one spot to number 4.

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” drops two spots to number 5, while Future and Tems’ new single, “Wait for You” follows at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Beyonce’s “Break My Soul,” while Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” drops two spots to number 8.

George Ezra’s “Green Green Grass” debuts at number 9, while Drake’s “Sticky” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. DRAKE – STICKY

9. GEORGE EZRA – GREEN GREEN GRASS

8. LIZZO – ABOUT DAMN TIME

7. BEYONCE – BREAK MY SOUL

6. FUTURE FT. DRAKE X TEMS – WAIT FOR YOU

5. JACK HARLOW – FIRST CLASS

4. LF SYSTEM – AFRAID TO FEEL

3. HARRY STYLES – AS IT WAS

2. KATE BUSH – RUNNING UP THAT HILL

1. DRAKE FT. 21 SAVAGE – JIMMY COOKS

