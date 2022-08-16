International Music Chart: Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” Leads

Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” tops this week’s international music chart, and it is followed at number 2 by LF System’s “Afraid to Tell.”

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” drops two spots to number 3, while Harry Styles’ “As it Was” drops to number 4.

George Ezra’s “Green Green Grass” rises two spots to number 5, while Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” drops one spot to number 6.

At number 7 we meet KSI’s “Not Over Yet” featuring Grennan, while Future and Tems’ “Wait for You” follows at number 8.

Central Cee’s “Doja” drops five spots to number 9, while Jack Harlow’s “First Class” eads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. JACK HARLOW – FIRST CLASS

9. CENTRAL CEE – DOJA

8. FUTURE FT. DRAKE X TEMS – WAIT FOR YOU

7. KSI FT.TOM GRENNAN – NOT OVER YET

6. KATE BUSH – RUNNING UP THAT HILL

5. GEORGE EZRA – GREEN GREEN GRASS

4. HARRY STYLES – AS IT WAS

3. LIZZO – ABOUT DAMN TIME

2. LF SYSTEM – AFRAID TO FEEL

1. BEYONCE – BREAK MY SOUL

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...