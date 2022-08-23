International Music Chart: Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” Leads

Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” tops this week’s international music chart, and it is followed at number 2 by LF System’s “Afraid to Tell.”

Harry Styles’ “As it Was” rises to number 3, while Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal’s “B.O.T.A” debuts at number 4.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” drops two spots to number 5, while Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” maintains its spot at number 6.

At number 7, we meet George Ezra’s “Green Green Grass,” while DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive” featuring Drake debuts at number 8.

David Guetta, Becky Hill, and Ella Henderson’s “Crazy What Love Can Do” debuts at number 9, while Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. STEVE LACY – BAD HABIT

9. DAVID GUETTA X BECKY HILL X ELLA HENDERSON – CRAZY WHAT LOVE CAN DO

8. DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE X LIL BABY – STAYING ALIVE

7. GEORGE EZRA – GREEN GREEN GRASS

6. KATE BUSH – RUNNING UP THAT HILL

5. LIZZO – ABOUT DAMN TIME

4. ELIZA ROSE X INTERPLANETARY CRIMINAL – B.O.T.A (BADDEST OF THEM ALL)

3. HARRY STYLES – AS IT WAS

2. LF SYSTEM – AFRAID TO FEEL

1. BEYONCE – BREAK MY SOUL

