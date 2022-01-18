International Music Chart: Adele’s “Easy on Me” Leads

Adele’s “Easy on Me” tops this week’s International Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Gayle’s “ABCDEFU.”

he Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” rises to number 3, while Glass Animals’ “Heat Wave” sits at number 4.

At number 5 we meet Gaitan, Catillo, Adassa and Feliz’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, while Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” sits at number 6.

Lauren Spencer Smith’s “Fingers Crossed” debuts at number 7, while Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” re-peaks at number 8.

Sam Fender’s “Seventeen Going Under” drops to number 9, while Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. ELTON JOHN X DUA LIPA – COLD HEART (PNAU REMIX)

9. SAM FENDER – SEVENTEEN GOING UNDER

8. LIL NAS X & JACK HARLOW – INDUSTRY BABY

7. LAUREN SPENCER SMITH – FINGERS CROSSED

6. ED SHEERAN – SHIVERS

5. GAITAN, CASTILLO, ADASSA X FELIZ – WE DON’T TALK ABOUT BRUNO

4. GLASS ANIMALS – HEAT WAVE

3. THE KID LAROI X JUSTIN BIEBER – STAY

2. GAYLE – ABCDEFU

1. ADELE – EASY ON ME

