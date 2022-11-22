International Emmys: ‘Sex Education’ Wins

The crew of Sex Education was one of the winners at the 2022 International Emmy Awards at the ceremony held in New York City at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel.
A list of this year’s winners follows.
Arts Programming
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act
Rogan Productions
United Kingdom
Best Performance by an Actor
Dougray Scott in Irvine Welsh’s Crime
Buccaneer / Off Grid Film & TV
United Kingdom
Best Performance by an Actress
Lou de Laâge in Le Bal Des Folles [The Mad Women’s Ball]
Légende Films / Amazon Studios
France
Comedy
Sex Education – Season 3
Netflix / Eleven Film
United Kingdom
Documentary
Enfants de Daech, les damnés de la guerre [Iraq’s Lost Generation]
Cinétévé
France
Drama Series
Vigil
World Productions
United Kingdom
Kids: Animation
Shaun the Sheep: Flight Before Christmas
Aardman / BBC / Netflix
United Kingdom
Kids: Factual & Entertainment
My Better World
Fundi Films / MAAN Creative / Impact(ed) International
South Africa
Kids: Live-Action
KABAM!
Ijswater Films / KRO-NCRV
Netherlands
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
Buscando a Frida
Telemundo Global Studios / Argos
United States of America
Non-Scripted Entertainment
Love on the Spectrum – Season 2
Northern Pictures
Australia
Short-Form Series
Rūrangi
Autonomouse
New Zealand
Sports Documentary
Queen Of Speed
Drum Studios
United Kingdom
Telenovela
Yeonmo [The King’s Affection]
KBS / Arc Media / Monster Union / Netflix
South Korea
TV Movie / Mini-Series
Help
The Forge Entertainment / One Shoe Films
United Kingdom