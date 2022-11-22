Tuesday, November 22, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

International Emmys: ‘Sex Education’ Wins

The crew of Sex Education was one of the winners at the 2022 International Emmy Awards at the ceremony held in New York City at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel.

A list of this year’s winners follows.

Arts Programming
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act
Rogan Productions
United Kingdom

Best Performance by an Actor
Dougray Scott in Irvine Welsh’s Crime
Buccaneer / Off Grid Film & TV
United Kingdom

Best Performance by an Actress
Lou de Laâge in Le Bal Des Folles [The Mad Women’s Ball]
Légende Films / Amazon Studios
France

Comedy
Sex Education – Season 3
Netflix / Eleven Film
United Kingdom

Documentary
Enfants de Daech, les damnés de la guerre [Iraq’s Lost Generation]
Cinétévé
France

Drama Series
Vigil
World Productions
United Kingdom

Kids: Animation
Shaun the Sheep: Flight Before Christmas
Aardman / BBC / Netflix
United Kingdom

Kids: Factual & Entertainment
My Better World
Fundi Films / MAAN Creative / Impact(ed) International
South Africa

Kids: Live-Action
KABAM!
Ijswater Films / KRO-NCRV
Netherlands

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
Buscando a Frida
Telemundo Global Studios / Argos
United States of America

Non-Scripted Entertainment
Love on the Spectrum – Season 2
Northern Pictures
Australia

Short-Form Series
Rūrangi
Autonomouse
New Zealand

Sports Documentary
Queen Of Speed
Drum Studios
United Kingdom

Telenovela
Yeonmo [The King’s Affection]
KBS / Arc Media / Monster Union / Netflix
South Korea

TV Movie / Mini-Series
Help
The Forge Entertainment / One Shoe Films
United Kingdom

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: