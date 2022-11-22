International Emmys: ‘Sex Education’ Wins

The crew of Sex Education was one of the winners at the 2022 International Emmy Awards at the ceremony held in New York City at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel.

A list of this year’s winners follows.

Arts Programming

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

Rogan Productions

United Kingdom

Best Performance by an Actor

Dougray Scott in Irvine Welsh’s Crime

Buccaneer / Off Grid Film & TV

United Kingdom

Best Performance by an Actress

Lou de Laâge in Le Bal Des Folles [The Mad Women’s Ball]

Légende Films / Amazon Studios

France

Comedy

Sex Education – Season 3

Netflix / Eleven Film

United Kingdom

Documentary

Enfants de Daech, les damnés de la guerre [Iraq’s Lost Generation]

Cinétévé

France

Drama Series

Vigil

World Productions

United Kingdom

Kids: Animation

Shaun the Sheep: Flight Before Christmas

Aardman / BBC / Netflix

United Kingdom

Kids: Factual & Entertainment

My Better World

Fundi Films / MAAN Creative / Impact(ed) International

South Africa

Kids: Live-Action

KABAM!

Ijswater Films / KRO-NCRV

Netherlands

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

Buscando a Frida

Telemundo Global Studios / Argos

United States of America

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Love on the Spectrum – Season 2

Northern Pictures

Australia

Short-Form Series

Rūrangi

Autonomouse

New Zealand

Sports Documentary

Queen Of Speed

Drum Studios

United Kingdom

Telenovela

Yeonmo [The King’s Affection]

KBS / Arc Media / Monster Union / Netflix

South Korea

TV Movie / Mini-Series

Help

The Forge Entertainment / One Shoe Films

United Kingdom

