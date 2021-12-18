Inter terminates Christian Eriksen’s contract

Inter Milan and Christian Eriksen have agreed to cancel the Denmark midfielder’s contract over his heart condition.

Eriksen, 29, has not played since he collapsed during his country’s Euro 2020 match against Finland in June.

This is as the former Tottenham playmaker had started training again on his own, at a facility arranged by his local club in Denmark.

Inter said “a strong and indissoluble bond will remain” between the club and Eriksen.

Eriksen joined Inter from Tottenham in January 2020 on a four-and-a-half-year contract, helping the Nerazzurri win the Serie A title in 2020-21.

There has been no confirmation about whether or where Eriksen is going to resume his professional career.

“The club and the entire Nerazzurri family embrace the player and wish him the best for his future,” it added.

“The best moments, the goals and the victories, the embrace of the fans outside the San Siro in celebrating the Scudetto: everything will always remain fixed in the history of the Nerazzurri.”

