Instagram now lets users pin up to 3 posts or reels to profile

Instagram now lets you pin up to three posts or reels to the top of your profile. Just like pinned posts on TikTok and Twitter, they’ll sit at the forefront of your Instagram grid as if you recently posted them.

You can use the feature by selecting one of your posts or reels and then tapping the three dots at the top-right corner of the post. From there, hit Pin to your profile.

When you return to your profile, you’ll see your post at the top-left corner of your grid with a white pin icon. If you decide to add another post or reel, any existing pinned posts will get pushed to the right.

You like it? You pin it 📌 You can now choose up to three posts or Reels to pin to the top of your profile. pic.twitter.com/9waQkueckG — Instagram (@instagram) June 7, 2022

Pinned posts have been in the works since at least the beginning of this year. Reverse-engineer Alessandro Paluzzi first spotted the feature back in January, and Instagram formally announced a test in April, Verge writes.

While many users already use story highlights — which appear as bubble-shaped thumbnails that sit below your profile picture and follower count — to show off different categories of content, pinned posts could allow creators to ensure certain posts get noticed.

