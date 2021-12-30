Instagram Model, Dasani Williams Found Dead After Flying to See Ghanaian Billionaire

Dasani Williams was found dead in her hotel room in Accra, Ghana after flying in to the country see an unnamed “Ghanaian billionaire”.

The American Instagram model identified as Tyger Booty was found lifeless in her room.

Information regarding the cause of death is still scarce at the moment as investigation is still ongoing.

Investigators however believe that Dasani Williams died from a possible drug overdose even as they continue to work hard to ascertain this.

Friends of the late Instagram model have taken to Williams’ Instagram to pay tribute to her.

