Drake Allegedly Put Hot Sauce in Used Condom to Kill His Sperm

Rumours are making rounds that an unidentified Instagram model has accused Drake of lacing his condoms with hot sauce.

According to the Instagram blog, Too Much Tea, the model recently hung out with Drake and after a night with him, she sieved through his trash for the condom they used and tried to artificially inseminate herself with it. Turns out that the rapper allegedly had laced the waste with hot sauce, which burned her.

Her cries drew his attention.

See the story:

While Drake has yet to confirm or deny this, it has stirred a major reaction on social media.

See some of them:

Drake in the next room when he heard the scream https://t.co/QvTiG0dtFk pic.twitter.com/Md5WPNGacF — . (@pwillisjr) January 11, 2022

the funniest part about this is that drake jus be keepin hot sauce on him https://t.co/yw6VPra82v — Corn ✮ (@sneerid) January 11, 2022

Drake sexual discipline is really commendable And adding the extra security measure with the pepper sauce is genius & might have just changed the dynamics of the age long entitlement mentality of lazy women through child support for men Drake:“I put that sauce on everything”😋 — St.Gabriel Dunsworth🤌🏽📂 (@DunswortGabriel) January 11, 2022

Drake sued by IG model for allegedly putting hot sauce in his condom. pic.twitter.com/5m9j9vTJWh — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 11, 2022

