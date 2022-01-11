Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Drake Allegedly Put Hot Sauce in Used Condom to Kill His Sperm

Rumours are making rounds that an unidentified Instagram model has accused Drake of lacing his condoms with hot sauce.

According to the Instagram blog, Too Much Tea, the model recently hung out with Drake and after a night with him, she sieved through his trash for the condom they used and tried to artificially inseminate herself with it. Turns out that the rapper allegedly had laced the waste with hot sauce, which burned her.

Her cries drew his attention.

See the story:

Image

While Drake has yet to confirm or deny this, it has stirred a major reaction on social media.

See some of them:

