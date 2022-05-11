Instagram Blogger Alleges Genevieve Nnaji Has Been Commited Due to Mental Illness

Genevieve Nnaji has been the subject of speculation following her recent lack of social media engagement..

Popular Instagram blog, Gistlover, alleged that the Nollywood actress who is based in the United States has been committed to a psychiatric hospital as a result of mental illness.

Gistlover chugged Nnaji’s recent move of archiving all of her Instagram posts to being a as a result of her illness. It also pointed that the actress had been acting strangely by posting weird things on her Instagram stories.

It alleged that Genevieve Nnaji’s condition was a fall out resulting from the use of hard drugs and enjoined fans to keep the actress in their prayers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...