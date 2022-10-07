Insecurity will be curtailed before I leave – Buhari

President Muhamamdu Buhari has promised Nigerians that his last days in office will see a much more improved security situation across the country.

President Buhari gave this assurance on Friday during his record N20.51 trillion proposed budget for the 2023 financial year. made to the members of the National Assembly.

Nigeria has in recent times been embroiled in conflict in many parts of the Northern region with Boko Haram, and its breakaway factions including the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The terrorists with sophisticated weaponry have terrorized communities across the land, killing, pillaging and kidnapping people, including schoolchildren, for ransom.

Buhari, during his budget presentation insisted his government will leave no stone unturned in returning the nation to its peaceful days.

“The Government remains firmly committed to the security of life, property and investment across the country,” he said.

“Accordingly, defence and internal security continue to be accorded top priority in 2023. Current efforts to properly equip and motivate our valiant personnel in the armed forces, police and paramilitary units will be sustained.”

“I assure you, insecurity, especially banditry and kidnapping, will be significantly curtailed before the end of this Administration. We will redouble our efforts to ensure we leave a legacy of a peaceful, prosperous and secure nation.”

President Buhari appreciated the collaborative efforts of the leadership of the National Assembly in ensuring the improvement of the well-being of the average citizen.

“Mr Senate President, Mr Speaker, Distinguished and Honourable Members of the National Assembly let me conclude my address today by again expressing my deep appreciation for your enormous support, patriotic zeal, and cooperation in our efforts to accelerate the socio-economic development of our country and improve the lives of our people.”

