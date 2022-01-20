Insecurity: Tinubu donates N50m to Niger

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress, has donated N50 million to the Niger State Government, on Thursday.

The former Lagos State governor made the donation towards the fight against insecurity in the state, ThePUNCH reports.

Tinubu made the donation during a visit to the Government House in Minna where he was received by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

“Asiwaju in Minna, donates 50 million naira to the state government to support security challenges faced by the state,” Tinubu Support Group disclosed this in a Facebook post.

Recall that some days ago, the former Lagos State Governor donated N50 million to the families of victims of the recent killings in two local government areas of Zamfara State.

