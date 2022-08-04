Insecurity: Senate Leadership meets with Service Chiefs

The Leadership of the Senate on Wednesday met with the service chiefs over the security crisis in the country.

Present at the meeting are the Chief of Defense Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval staff, Chief of Air Staff, DG DSS and a representative of the National Security Adviser.

The bi-partisan closed-door meeting with the Service Chiefs is aimed at reviewing the current security strategies and discuss new solutions.

Speaking at the commencement of the meeting, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said the security challenges have lingered and the Senate had hoped that the situation would have been better.

Senator Lawan while noting that security agencies are doing their best, stressed that more can be done.

Responding, the Chief of Defense Staff General Lucky Irabor said a lot is being done to improve security.

General Irabor emphasized that the troops are still committed to the cause, adding that no one is leaving any stone unturned in addressing the problem.

The meeting between the Senate and the Service Chiefs comes few days after members of the National Assembly threatened to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari if he fails to properly tackle the security crisis in the country within six weeks.

