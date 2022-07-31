Insecurity: SANs back move to impeach Buhari

Six senior lawyers have thrown their weight behind some members of the National Assembly over their six-week ultimatum to President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately halt the rising insecurity in the country or face removal from office.

The Senators, who staged a walkout from Wednesday’s proceedings, had expressed anger that the current administration had woefully failed to curtail terrorism, which has come to the doorsteps of the seat of power in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Reacting at the weekend, the senior lawyers described the move as commendable.

The SANs – Mr Femi Falana, Chief Mike Ozekhome, Mallam Ahmed Raji, Reverend John Baiyeshea, Mr Dayo Akinlaja and Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa – justified the ultimatum given to President Buhari by the federal lawmakers, ThisDay writes.

Some of the senior lawyers who described the lawmakers’ threat as a “wake-up call” for the president, however, expressed strong reservations about the capability of the lawmakers to implement their threat.

