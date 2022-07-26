Insecurity: My solution will be decisive and immediate – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that when he becomes president in 2023, he will face the nation’s security crisis head-on.

In an interview on ChannelsTV, the former Anambra State governor said his solution to the problem will be “decisive and immediate”.

While stressing that the nation’s security situation has been very worrisome, Mr Obi said he feels the Federal Government should do more.

Obi’s comments come a few hours after the terrorists who attacked an Abuja/Kaduna train on March 28, 2022, released three victims out of the 62 hostages who they abducted.

A disturbing video on Sunday had shown some of the victims being flogged, even as the terrorists threatened to sell some into slavery and kill others.

Reacting to the development and others across the country, the Labour Party’s Presidential Flagbearer, said there are so many things that he would put in place to stem the tide of insecurity, most of which he cannot mention on air at the moment.

“To improve the security situation in Nigeria, as President, I will ensure the economy works and more people are pulled out of poverty.

“The more you remove people out of poverty, the more you reduce criminality. It is critical and important, as long as the economy continues to head south like we are seeing today, your criminality will be rising,” Obi explained.

Mr Obi also stated that with him at the helms of affairs, every state will be placed in charge of their own security.

“I have said it repeatedly that if I have the opportunity, every state will be responsible for their security.

“I will make sure that the governors are given the powers to secure their state. Even if we have federal police there, they will be responsible and reporting to the governor.

“Additionally, the state will be allowed to have their own security system if the need be,” Obi emphasized.

The Labour Party flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election was of the opinion that securing Nigeria is a must and as such, everything possible will be done to ensure Nigerians are once again proud of their nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...