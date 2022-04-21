Insecurity: Buhari meets Service Chiefs on Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with heads of security establishments and some Ministers at the State House in Abuja.

The meeting comes after recommendations by the National Council of State over the security challenges in the country.

Physically in attendance were the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Ministers at the meeting include Bashir Magashi (Defense) and Rauf Aregbesola (Interior).

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Farouk Yahaya, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao were also in attendance.

The Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor was represented.

Also in attendance were the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...