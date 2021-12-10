Insecurity: Buhari dispatches NSA Monguno, DSS DG to North-West

Babagana Monguno, national security adviser, and Yusuf Bichi, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS) have been dispatched to Sokoto and Katsina States by President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent spike in killings in the states.

Also part of the team are Usman Alkali Baba, inspector-general of police (IGP), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and Samuel Adebayo, chief of defence intelligence.

This comes after a total of 42 travellers were said to have been burnt to death when gunmen opened fire on a bus in Sokoto early in the week.

On Wednesday, Mr Rabe Nasir, commissioner for science and technology in Katsina state, gunned down at his residence by yet to be identified gunmen.

In a statement on Friday, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said Buhari is expecting a situation report and recommendations from the team.

“President Muhammadu Buhari Friday dispatched a high-level delegation, made up of the heads of the nation’s intelligence and security services to Sokoto and Katsina States in response to the recent spike in bandit activities,” the statement reads.

“The president is expecting an immediate situation report and recommendations on actions to follow to effectively deal with the worrying situation.

“This is coming barely 24 after the president inaugurated sophisticated Navy Ships, Patrol Boats, and a helicopter at the Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island in Lagos to boost security at the maritime borders.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...