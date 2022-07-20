Insecure Star Jay Ellis Ties the Knot with Serbian Model

A big congratulations to Jay Ellis who has officially joined the married men club.

The ‘Insecure’ star married his Serbian model and actress long-term partner, Nina Seničar with whom he shares a daughter.

Ellis and Seničar got engaged back in January 2019 and welcomed their first child together in November of that same year. They had planned their wedding for June 2019 but then pushed it to July 2020. However, the global pandemic struck, causing them to push the date further.

The couple finally tied the knot on July 9, 2022 with family and friends in attendance.

Nina said they both “always knew we wanted to get married in Italy because going there was the first trip we ever took together.” There were about 200 guests in attendance, including Jay’s ‘Insecure’ co-stars Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji and producer Prentice Penny.

