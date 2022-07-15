INSANE! Ronaldo to earn £14,200 per hour in £210m Saudi deal

An unnamed Saudi Arabian club is reportedly ready to pay Manchester United and Portuguese skipper Cristiano Ronaldo £210million in a two-year deal, according to sportslens.com.

Ronaldo, 37, who has not travelled with the United squad for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to ‘family issues’, wants to depart the club for a side that can guarantee trophies and Champions League football.

And sportsmen’s.com reports that the unnamed Saudi Arabian outfit are ready to offer a mouth-watering two-year contract worth £105million-per-year.

The proposal equates to £14,200 an hour, £341,000 per day, £2.4m every week and a whopping £10.4m per month.

Also, it is believed the proposal includes a transfer fee of £30m, with another £20m having been tabled in agent fees for Jorge Mendes.

If Ronaldo ends up making the switch he would become the highest paid footballer on earth, edging PSG’s trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar who are currently the top three highest earners.

It remains to be seen what the five-time ballon d’Or winner will decide on in the coming days.

