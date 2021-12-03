Ini Edo welcomes first baby via surrogacy

Nollywood star Ini Edo, has welcomed her first child through surrogacy.

The A-list thespian revealed she chose to have her first child through surrogacy to fulfill her dream of becoming a mother.

She said, “Yes I do have a daughter and I had her through surrogacy. The eggs are mine and so genetically, she’s my blood.

“I chose this path to fulfill my dream of becoming a mother. I still have a good number of eggs frozen in case I decide to do surrogacy again or carry my baby myself.”

In a chat with Stella Dimoko Korkus, she dismissed rumors that her child’s father was a married man, identified as Kome.

“It’s so sad that in Nigeria when a ‘single’ woman is friends with a guy, it must mean to people that they are dating.

“Kome has been my friend for years and that is what it is, period. He is a responsible family man and doesn’t deserve to be dragged into my motherhood story,” she said.

The actress added that she opted for a donor because of her and her baby’s peace of mind.

“I went for a donor for me and my baby’s peace of mind.

“Another major reason I opted for a donor is that it scares me so much when I see banter and controversies between a mother and a father over a baby in public forums,” she said.

“For me, it is the fear of what that would mean for the child.”

She conceded that ideally, it is marriage before children but added that “we are not living in an ideal world.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...