Ini Edo was determined to set the timeline on fire and she did just that with her new photos.

The actress and mother of one posted new pictures to the photo sharing app that had tongues wagging and a few folks more than bothered.

In the pictures, Edo posed beside the window of her room wearing a fitted nude dress that showed off every curve and outline of her banging body.

She captioned the shots, “Due to popular demand… There you go.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...