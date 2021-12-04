Ini Edo Reveals She Had Her Eggs Frozen, Opted for surrogacy to Avoid Drama

Ini Edo made headlines this week after it was revealed that she had welcomed her first child, a daughter via surrogacy.

In am interview wth blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus, the Nollywood actress shared details into her decision to go that route.

Ini Edo revealed that she had her eggs frozen sometime ago and when she decided to have a child, she did just that.

She noted that she opted for surrogacy and sperm donor route in order to avoid the drama that usually accompanies single parenthood.

“I opted for a donor for me and my baby’s peace of mind. Ideally, it should be marriage before children but we are not living in an ideal world. Another reason I opted for a donor is because it scares me so much when I see banter and controversies between a mother and a father over a baby on public forums or when I see the man insisting that he wants his child if things do not work out between both parties.

“For me, it is the fear of what that would mean for the child. I am not someone who allows any situation control me. I make lemonades out of lemons thrown my way and have no regrets. Life itself is so fragile and short to be striving for perfection. I am well and capable of taking care of my child as I have been taking care of myself. I wanted a child and I thank God for the options of surrogacy and donors.”

During the interview, the 39-year-old admitted that she welcomed her daughter a little less than a year ago.

“Yes, I do have a daughter and I had her through surrogacy. I was hoping to talk about her on her first birthday (which comes) in a few months but mischief-makers beat me to it and spoilt the beautiful story with lies. The eggs are mine, so genetically, she is my blood. I chose this path to fulfill my dream of becoming a mother. I still have a good number of eggs frozen in case I decide to do surrogacy again or carry my baby myself.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...