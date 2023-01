Ini Edo had a photo op moment with popular Abuja-based Pastor, Jerry Eze.

The actress posted photos with the clergyman and convener of the popular YouTube early morning prayer session, NSPPD, via her Instagram page.

Sharing the pictures, Ini Edo wrote,

“Nothing feels better than fellowship on the fire alter (sic), experiencing God with the Elijah of our time and a blessing to this generation @realjerryeze. 2023…. We go hard! What Gid cannot do, doesn’t exist!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...