Ini Edo Distances Herself from Feminism, Says She Isn’t a Feminist

Ini Edo doesn’t want to be tagged with people who call themselves feminists and has distanced herself from it.

The actress and filmmaker spoke about her stance on the hot topic whole appearing as a guest on the Tea with Tay podcast.

Ini stated emphatically that she is not a feminist and doesn’t want to be seen as one, seeing as feminism means different things to different people.

Furthermore, she noted that although advocating for the girl child and women’s rights come naturally to her, she is structured in a certain way and was raised to respect and value men hence, her reason for rejecting the feminism tag.

The mother of one went on to say that she’s good being a queen and not struggling for kingship with any man as long as she can be herself and live her life on her own terms.

