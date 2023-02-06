Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Ini Edo Distances Herself from Feminism, Says She Isn’t a Feminist

Celebrity

Ini Edo doesn’t want to be tagged with people who call themselves feminists and has distanced herself from it.

The actress and filmmaker spoke about her stance on the hot topic whole appearing as a guest on the Tea with Tay podcast.

Ini stated emphatically that she is not a feminist and doesn’t want to be seen as one, seeing as feminism means different things to different people.

Furthermore, she noted that although advocating for the girl child and women’s rights come naturally to her, she is structured in a certain way and was raised to respect and value men hence, her reason for rejecting the feminism tag.

The mother of one went on to say that she’s good being a queen and not struggling for kingship with any man as long as she can be herself and live her life on her own terms.

Latest

News

Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy – Ex-Israeli PM

0
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says he received...
News

Indian Guru, ‘godman’, making headlines over miracle cures

0
India is home to thousands of religious gurus, but...
News

Hardship, bad governance all over – Punch Editorial

0
It is a very miserable time to be a...
Celebrity

Beyoncé Writes Thank You Message to Fans Following Grammy Wins

0
Beyoncé is beyond grateful to her beyhive for always coming through for her and had more than enough reasons to thank them

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy – Ex-Israeli PM

0
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says he received...
News

Indian Guru, ‘godman’, making headlines over miracle cures

0
India is home to thousands of religious gurus, but...
News

Hardship, bad governance all over – Punch Editorial

0
It is a very miserable time to be a...
Celebrity

Beyoncé Writes Thank You Message to Fans Following Grammy Wins

0
Beyoncé is beyond grateful to her beyhive for always coming through for her and had more than enough reasons to thank them
Uncategorized

Tristan Thompson Finally Breaks Silence One Month After His Mother’s Death

0
Tristan Thompson has finally broken his silence on the death of his mother, Andrea, one month after her passing.
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy – Ex-Israeli PM

Emmanuel Offor -
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says he received a promise from Russian President Vladimir Putin that he will not kill his Ukrainian counterpart. Bennett...
Read more

Indian Guru, ‘godman’, making headlines over miracle cures

Emmanuel Offor -
India is home to thousands of religious gurus, but a controversial new "godman" has been making headlines for the past fortnight. Supporters of Dhirendra Krishna...
Read more

Hardship, bad governance all over – Punch Editorial

Emmanuel Offor -
It is a very miserable time to be a Nigerian. Apart from queuing for hours at petrol filling stations and paying exorbitantly for the...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: