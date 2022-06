Ini Dima-Okojie is a year older today and is testifying to answered prayers in this her new year.

The actress who tied the knot with her beau, Abasi Eneobong back in May, revealed that her prayer at the beginning of the year had been for genuine happiness.

Ini disclosed that God came through on that even beyond her expectation. She also reflected on the growth, peace and joy that has come with this as she struck poses on a stunning Lanre Da’Silva dress.

