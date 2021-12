Ini Dima-okojie was feeling kind of nostalgic about all of the fun and razzmatta of the 90s that she decided to take folks on a trip.

The actress who is set to walk down the aisle any day now evoked great memories by running through some of the popular music and dance from that decade.

In a number of slides she put up on Instagram, Ini Dima-okojie went through popular dance styles like the butterfly, running man, Patra and more along with accompanying music.

Check out the videos below.

