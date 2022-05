Congratulations to Ini Dima-Okojie and Nancy Isime, who both grace the latest cover of Guardian Life Magazine.

The actors were profiled in the editorial, in which they talked about the roles they played in their upcoming series, the way they embodied their characters, their inspiration, and more.

They were made up by Beauty By Vellah, and from the editorial photos are seen rocking their best – in white and green.

Check them out:

