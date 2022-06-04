Ini Dima-Okojie Hails Nigerian Designers for Coming Through for her Wedding

Ini Dima-Okojie wants Nigerian designers to take all their flowers.

The Nollywood actress who concluded her marriage rites to her beau, Abasi Eneobong last weekend, took time out to hail the designers on the Nigerian scene.

Sharing a series of photos from her wedding events, Ini Dima-Okojie stated that all outfits for her wedding were tailored right here. She wrote,

“Nigerian designers take all your flowers!! Every single outfit we wore for our wedding was tailored here, in Nigeria by Nigerian designers. What a time to be Nigerian!!!”

Tubo Reni, Derin, Fabikun, Mai Atafo were some of the designers that made the outfits for Ini and Abasi’s wedding.

