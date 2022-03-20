Influencer and Businesswoman Adeola Adeyemi Tells Stephanie Coker How Friends Ganged up to Beat Her for Buying Human Hair

Adeola Adeyemi was Stephanie Coker Aderinokun’s guest on the latest episode of her podcast, Me, Her and Everything Else.

The duo got into the gist of the intricacies within friendships, jealousy and many more during their talk.

Adeola Adeyemi revealed that she keeps a very small circle of friends because she has experienced firsthand, jealousy within her friendships.

She recalled a long time ago when some of her so-called friends ganged up on her and gave her the beating of her life because she was the first one amongst then to buy human hair. She went on to add that after the beating, her dad took her to each of the friends’ houses and warned them to stay away from her.

Adeyemi disclosed that though she still has friends who are jealous of her success in life and business, she finds a way to navigate such relationships.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...