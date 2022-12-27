Inflation: Food Prices hit rooftop in Nigeria

The prices of selected food items hit the rooftop nationwide in November following the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS Food Price Watch Report.

The prices of beef, rice, tomatoes, brown beans, vegetable oil and cassava flour have continued to rise respectively.

It stated that the average price of 1kg boneless beef on a year-on-year basis increased by 29.00 per cent from N1,812.03 recorded in November 2021 to N2,337.46 in November 2022.

An average of 1kg rice (local) increased yearly by 18.86 per cent from N421.02 in November 2021 to N500.80 in the same month in 2022.

For tomatoes, an average price of 1kg rose more significantly yearly by 30.18 per cent from N350.15 in November 2021 to 455.13 in the same month of 2022.

One kilogramme of brown beans increased by 18.03 per cent yearly from N490.19 in November 2021 to N578.55 in the same month of 2022.

It also captured how the average price of palm oil (1 bottle) increased by 29.87 per cent from N775.11 in November 2021 to N1,006.64 in November 2022.

In cassava flour, the price of white garri (sold loose) stood at N325.82 in November 2022, showing an increase of 7.79 per cent from N302.28 in November 2021.

The highest average price of rice (local, sold loose) was recorded in Rivers at N632.05, while in Jigawa, with the price standing at N378.81, recorded the lowest.

While Ebonyi State recorded the highest average price of beans (brown, sold loose) at N868.33, Kebbi State at N365.71 recorded the lowest price.

It said an analysis by zone showed that the average price of 1kg boneless beef was higher in the South-East and South-South at N2,851.51 and N2,570.87, respectively, while the lowest price of the item was recorded in the North-East at N1,971.83.

The report also disclosed that South-South and South-West recorded the highest average price of 1kg rice at N555.80 and N526.41 against North-West with the lowest price at N457.16.

Nigerians continue to bear the brunt of the food prices increase without a commensurate increase in income.

