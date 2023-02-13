INEC, US Officials meet in Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday met with the United States Assistant Secretary of State for Bureau of Africa Affairs, Molly Phee; and the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard.

The meeting was held in Abuja, hours after Yakubu met with leaders of political parties ahead of the general elections.

The US Assistant Secretary of State, in her remarks, noted that the forthcoming general elections “matter to the United States,” because according to her, the US is interested in consolidating democracy, and doing so peacefully.

She also expressed her conviction that the elections would be peacefully conducted and democracy protected, as the country has demonstrated since 1999.

Phee also noted that the US does not have a preferred candidate, but that it supports the electoral process.

In his remarks, the INEC Chairman said the Commission is interested in consolidating the gains of democracy.

The chairman reassured the delegation that the commission is on the right path to conducting the elections as scheduled as 12 out of all 14 pre-election activities in the schedule have been implemented.

