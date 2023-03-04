Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

INEC to issue certificates of return to elected NASS members next week

Politics

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the issuance of certificates of return to elected members of the National Assembly for Tuesday and Wednesday.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this on Saturday morning, while giving his address at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja.

Yakubu said winners were declared for 423 legislative seats, indicating that supplementary elections would be conducted in 46 other constituencies.

The elected legislators include 98 out of 109 Senate, and 325 out of 360 House of Representatives seats. Seven parties won in the Senate, while eight parties won House of Representatives seats.

“Certificates of Return will be presented to Senators-elect on Tuesday 7th March 2023 at 11.00am at the National Collation Centre (the International Conference Centre), Abuja, while Members of the House of Representatives-elect will receive theirs the following day, Wednesday 8th March 2023, at 11.00am at the same venue,” he said.

“However, for effective crowd management, each Senator/Member-elect should be accompanied by a maximum of two guests. The comprehensive list of all members-elect will be uploaded to the Commission’s website shortly.”

According to him, in terms of party representation, the 2023 set is the most diverse National Assembly since 1999.

