Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

INEC suspends Sokoto REC

News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Sokoto State, Dr Nura Ali, with immediate effect.

The suspension was announced in a letter signed by INEC’s Secretary, Rose Orlaran-Anthony, on Monday addressed to both the Resident Electoral Commissioner and the Administrative Secretary in the state.

According to the letter, Dr Nura Ali has been directed to stay away from the Commission’s office in Sokoto State until further notice.

While the reason for the suspension was not explicitly stated, it was gathered that the decision may be connected to the recent allegations of irregularities in the just-concluded election in the state.

The Administrative Secretary, Hajiya Aliyu Kangiwa, has been instructed to take full charge of INEC in Sokoto State.

Latest

Politics

LP adopts Rivers PDP Guber candidate, Fubara

0
The Rivers State Chapter of the Labour Party has...
Politics

2023 Elections: Wole Olanipekun, 11 SANs to defend Tinubu’s mandate

0
The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has appointed 12...
Politics

INEC presents Certificates of Return to Senators

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday issued...
Politics

Peter Obi visits woman stabbed during election in Lagos

0
Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP),...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

LP adopts Rivers PDP Guber candidate, Fubara

0
The Rivers State Chapter of the Labour Party has...
Politics

2023 Elections: Wole Olanipekun, 11 SANs to defend Tinubu’s mandate

0
The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has appointed 12...
Politics

INEC presents Certificates of Return to Senators

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday issued...
Politics

Peter Obi visits woman stabbed during election in Lagos

0
Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP),...
News

Relief as Banks commence payment of old Naira Notes

0
Nigerians can now heave a sigh of relief as...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

LP adopts Rivers PDP Guber candidate, Fubara

Emmanuel Offor -
The Rivers State Chapter of the Labour Party has adopted the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sir Siminialaye Fubara. This is coming...
Read more

2023 Elections: Wole Olanipekun, 11 SANs to defend Tinubu’s mandate

Emmanuel Offor -
The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has appointed 12 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to defend the mandate of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola...
Read more

INEC presents Certificates of Return to Senators

Emmanuel Offor -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday issued Certificates of Return to winners of the February 25, 2023 Senatorial elections in Nigeria. The Chairman...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: