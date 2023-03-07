INEC suspends Sokoto REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Sokoto State, Dr Nura Ali, with immediate effect.

The suspension was announced in a letter signed by INEC’s Secretary, Rose Orlaran-Anthony, on Monday addressed to both the Resident Electoral Commissioner and the Administrative Secretary in the state.

According to the letter, Dr Nura Ali has been directed to stay away from the Commission’s office in Sokoto State until further notice.

While the reason for the suspension was not explicitly stated, it was gathered that the decision may be connected to the recent allegations of irregularities in the just-concluded election in the state.

The Administrative Secretary, Hajiya Aliyu Kangiwa, has been instructed to take full charge of INEC in Sokoto State.

