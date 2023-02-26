Search
INEC shifts time for collation of results

Politics

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has postponed the collation of the result of the 2023 presidential election till 6pm on Sunday.

The 2023 presidential election has been a tight battle between the candidates of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Election was expected to have ended at every polling unit where the electoral umpire had extended the exercise for varying reasons.

Results are also expected to have been declared at polling units, wards and local government areas.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had, yesterday announced that collation would commence at noon on Sunday.

However, in a press briefing to declare the collation open, Yakubu said it would commence at 6pm on Sunday.

